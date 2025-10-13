Students to learn english grammar during Diwali vacation

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Dnyanprakash Vidyamandir School in the Garkheda area has launched a special initiative to teach English grammar to students during the Diwali vacation. Senior Academician S. P. Jawalkar will conduct free English grammar classes for the students.

Every year, the school organizes various activities for students during Diwali and summer vacations. The program will begin on October 16, and students can register at the school itself. The grammar sessions will be held daily from 8 AM to 10 AM.

Dnyanprakash Vidyamandir School has invited students to participate in this educational initiative.

(Passport-size photograph of S. P. Jawalkar)