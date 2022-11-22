Study and research on eyes under ‘Vision for Society’ in Abad

Dr Madhuri Kanitkar: White paper on 'Blossom' project research, facility for genetic testing

Eye examination of citizens will be carried under 'Vision for Society' initiative along with study and research with the help of the divisional centre of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), Aurangabad. The help of new technology will be taken. This study will be done with the help of medical students, said vice-chancellor of MUHS Lieutenant General (retired) Dr Madhuri Kanitkar.

Dr Kanitkar interacted with reporters after a meeting held at the Dr Hedgewar hospital on Tuesday. Dr Kanitkar said, 'Blossom' project is being implemented in 18 villages in the remote areas of Nagpur, Chandrapur, Gondia and Gadchiroli districts through the university. Malnutrition, thalassemia, sickle cell and other diseases are more prevalent in these areas. Hence tests are being carried out in the villages and the information obtained is being researched. Tests will continue till January and research will be done till March. If good results are seen, a white paper will be taken out and it will be considered to be implemented in the entire state. A genetic lab has been started in Pune. A system will be created to send samples for genetic testing from every government medical college. Dr Anant Pandhare was present.

Family adoption programme

National Medical Commission has included family adoption programme. According to the decision MBBS students have to adopt the village. Dr Kanitkar said, 'The university has taken the initiative. GMCs should implement this activity in their respective areas. The authorities have to decide how to implement the activity. The district residency programme has not been implemented. Guidelines will have to come from the government in this regard.