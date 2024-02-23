Study tour of women entrepreneurship development cell held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Massia through 'Women Entrepreneurship Development Cell' organised a study tour of women entrepreneurs at ASM Industries Waluj on February 21.

On this occasion, director of ASM Industries Sridhar Navghare informed about the working system of his company to the participating women entrepreneurs and also gave detailed information about the entire equipment and their work. Also, he told everyone about the experience and journey of starting the company, what difficulties were faced while growing and how to overcome them. Navghare also mentioned that since their entire staff is trained, they can perform at their best.

Manisha Navghare, felicitated the members of the women entrepreneurship development cell. Project leader Jaya Pawar, Priyanka Vable, Mangala Mahajan Sunita Rathi and others were present.