Sub-registrar of Gangapur was suspended

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District stamp officer Vivek Gangurde said that a suspension action has been taken against Praveen Rathod, the sub registrar of Gangapur, on the charge of irregularities.

Complaining against Rathod, social activist Sikandar Shaikh had cried in the cabin of district registrar Vivek Gangurde on May 9. Gangurde had promised the complainant to investigate the matter and take action. After that, Syed Rasool was appointed in place of Rathod. Citizens also protested against it. Now Audumbar Late has been given charge of Gangapur office. Meanwhile, the office of the inspector general of registration and controller of stamps in Pune took serious notice of the matter and took action against Rathod in accordance with the complaints received in the last six months.