Success needs strong will & continuous efforts: VC Dr Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “One get success in any field if one has a strong will and continuous efforts,” said Col Dr Prashantkumar Patil, vice chancellor of Yashwrantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU).

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Green Building, Reading Room, E-library and Storeroom, at its regional centre recently. Divisional director of the university Dr Ramesh Shekokar presided over the ceremony. Director of Students Service Department Dr Prakash Deshmukh, Dr Ram Thackar, executive engineer Milind Dhoke and Principal Dr Hasan Inamdar were present.

VC Dr Prashantkumar Patil expressed satisfaction over changes like the farm pond and orchard of mango trees. Dr Sushil Borde, Dr Madhukar Sathe and other centre directors were present. Vikran Kurewar conducted the proceedings of the programme while Ritesh Gaikwad proposed a vote of thanks. Anil Niplunge, Ravindra Kate, Harshal Ahirrao, Yogesh Nimse, and Sudam Gorade welcomed the dignitaries.