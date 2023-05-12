Success of 'Jigisha' is due to a team of like minded coordinators with discipline, vision, purpose

Chandrakant Kulkarni : 40th anniversary celebration of drama institution

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A team of like-minded coordinators with discipline, responsibility, vision and purpose is the key to the success of the theater institution 'Jigisha', film director Chandrakant Kulkarni.

He was speaking at the 40th anniversary celebration of theater and drama institution 'Jigisha' held in association with MGM University, School of Film Arts and Marathwada Art Culture Film Foundation at Rukmini Hall on Thursday.

Four decades ago on May 11, 1983, 20-25 college youths had set up a theater movement. Implemented audience membership scheme, organized 'Natyamahotsav' not limited to competition only. Theater organizations from cities like Pune, Mumbai, Jalgaon were invited. They also conducted experiments. Later, with a mass migration to Mumbai, 'Jigisha' expanded its horizons in the field of drama, film, television. Authors Prashant Dalvi and Chandkrant Kulkarni were interviewed by Datta Balsaraf and Prof Vrinda Bhargve on the 40th anniversary of this institution.

At the very beginning of the interview the two were asked about the secret of Jigisha's success. Answering the question, Dalvi said that after writing the first play, he did not write another play for at least three to four years. Because I think the mind should be full with thoughts to write another play. Talking about his success, he said fear of loneliness or feeling of insecurity is one of the reasons behind it.

If success comes, its happiness is limited to us and our family, but as a team, it seems, our success and failure are shared by partners. There were many theater institutions in the city then. However, it was mentioned that this organization was formed with the intention and vision of having a team of our peers, like-minded people. Senior journalist Padmashri Kumar Ketkar, chancellor of MGM Ankushrao Kadam, Vice chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Nilesh Raut, Neeta Pansare, Prof Shiv Kadam and others were present.