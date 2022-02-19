Success of Narayana student in NTSE

Aurangabad, Feb 19:

The results of the second level of the prestigious NTSE examination at school level have been announced and 4 students of Narayana Institute have passed the exam. While guiding the students on this occasion, Dr Vishal Ladniya said that the preparations for such a type of competitive examination is being done from the regular classroom course at Narayana.

On the occasion, Dutta Jadhav of the institute gave information about the IIT, Medical NEET, a two year course. He also informed that the scholarship cum admission test for the admission of these batches will be held on February 20 at 11.30 am.Spot registration will be available for name registration. A seminar has been organized by the Narayana Institute after the exam.Vice president of the Narayana Group Laxman Rao, Director of Delhi Dr Sanjay Rawal, Dr Vishal Ladniya of the local branch will be guiding the students.