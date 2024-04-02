Successful CS students feted

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Chapter of the Western India Regional Council of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) organised a programme to felicitate the students who passed the CS Executive and CS Professional Stages in the December 2023 examination session.

WIRC secretary CS Deepti Joshi was the guest of honour. CS Komal Mutha congratulated the students and their parents for their success. CS Mahesh Dube proposed a vote of thanks. Committee members company secretaries Gaurav Verma, Somesh Kale, Vipul Sharma, and Rashmi Gangwal were present. Aditya Jaykar and Sarvesh Malu were the masters of ceremony. This time, 18 students qualified to become Company Secretaries. They are: Pallavi Mundada, Nilesh Wadode, Abhishek Moonat, Abhijeet Solanke, Muqeem Shaikh, Yogita Rathi, Mayur Maykar, Tanaya Sirjoshi, Aman Kandi, Gaurav Sanghavi, Komal Handey, Bhavesh Jiwnani, Pooja Jangid, Sakshi Rathi, Chirag Lalapure, Rutuja Malpure, Shreyas Phadke and Sunil Joshi.