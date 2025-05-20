Such a simple, kind & humble scientist won’t be born again

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Prominent astrophysicist Padma Vibhushan Dr Jayant Narlikar passed away in Pune on Tuesday. His innovation and research are a big contribution to the Physics subject. Not just in Science, he also had an interest in literature and gave a new dimension to Marathi stories and novels. Some scientists and academicians shared their memories with this newspaper.

Great scientist lost

Dr Vijay Pandharipande (ex-VC, Bamu): With the demise of Dr Jayant Narlikar, we have lost a great scientist. His fundamental research in physics was a milestone of eternal value. His journey in the field of literature is worthy of note.

He gave a new format to Marathi stories and novels. His calm, gentle nature and strong opinions were his hallmarks. When I was the Vice Chancellor of Bamu, I had the opportunity to share the dais with him.

I started my career at TIFR, Mumbai, in 1972. Around the same time, he also came to the same institute from America. For many years, he conducted innovative research there and guided the new young generation.

After coming to Pune, he did a valuable job of establishing the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) in the university here. Such an individual will live forever in the form of the experimental schools established by him. A humble tribute to them.

Student-loving, simple Dr Jayant Narlikar

Dattachaya Pade (Marathwada Vigyan Nikas Manch (MVVM)): The MVVM organised a Marathwada-level 'Children's Science Conference' from May 3 to 5, 1988. I went to the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) in Pune to invite Dr Narlikar to inaugurate the conference.

He was happy with the idea that the conference was for school children and accepted the invitation. Narlikar's father had just passed away. He was requested, if possible, to bring his mother with him, who could take Darshan at Ghrishneshwar temple on the first day of their visit.

Dr Narlikar was also suggested that the next day they could have darshan at Nath Mandir, Paithan and then return to Pune.' He agreed on this idea. He replied to us through a written letter on the third day. As per the letter, Narlikar himself, his mother, wife and a young daughter would come here. It is to be noted that he came at his own expense on learning that the event was for children. He insisted that he would pay the bill for two rooms at a five-star hotel in the city.

Even though there were separate arrangements for the meal at the conference, he sat down to have a meal with the children, taking the Gurukul head, late Pannalal Gangwal, with him. He spent time with the children until the afternoon. The next day, he visited the Nath temple in Paithan and returned to Pune.

No boasting, no arrogance. Even though he was the science advisor to the Prime Minister at that time, he kept the security guards at bay. Such a kind and humble thinker will never be born again. Humble tributes to Narlikar.