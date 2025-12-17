Sugarcane trailer overturns at Kolhi ghat; traffic blocked

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagr

A tractor-trailer carrying sugarcane overturned at Kolhi Ghat in Vaijapur tehsil around 9.30 pm on Wednesday. The trailer and its spilled sugarcane blocked the road, halting traffic on this route for nearly three hours.

The tractor-trailer, carrying sugarcane to Panchganga sugar factory, lost balance on a sharp bend in the ghat, causing the driver to lose control and the trailer to overturn in the middle of the road. The spilled sugarcane further blocked both sides of the road. Upon receiving information, Shiur police arrived at the scene. With the help of locals and a JCB, police cleared the sugarcane and removed the trailer. After around two to three hours of effort, traffic was restored.