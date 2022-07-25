Sunday Science School at Dnyanada

Aurangabad, July 25: The Sunday Science School was inaugurated at the Dnyanada English School, recently. The programme is designed by the Kutuhal Group to imbibe the scientific attitude among students in an experiential learning mode. The students from Step 1st to 8th can enroll. This programme includes over 21 experiments which the students can perform in the Sunday sessions. The students also get special kits to perform experiments at home. All the Dnyanadians interested in gaining scientific knowledge about various natural phenomenon and especially about robotics and Space Research are signing up for this activity.