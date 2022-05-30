Sunita Jaiswal passes away

Aurangabad, May 30:

Retired teacher of Adarsh Primary School and resident of Eknathnagar, Sunita Vijaykumar Jaiswal passed away on Monday.

She had gone to Purna today to attend the last rites of her brother at Purna where she received a massive heart attack. The last rites were performed on her along with her brother. She is survived by husband, son, daughter and grandchildren.