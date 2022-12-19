Supplementary water project of Rs 193 crore gains momentum

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad: The ambitious new water supply scheme of valuing Rs 2740 crore is underway. It is expected to be completed in a couple of years or more. However, as an alternate arrangement to overcome the outcry water shortage during every summer, the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP), have started the process of laying a 900-mm size pipeline adjacent to the old pipeline of 700-mm (laid by Aurangabad Municipal Corporation).

The MJP has invited a tender of Rs 193 crore during the last week. So far, more than three big companies have shown their interest. The last date to submit the tender is Tuesday (Dec 20).

It may be noted that the new water supply scheme has been approved by the Central and State Governments. The decision to lay the 900-mm size pipeline has been taken to provide relief to the lakhs of citizens through this new pipeline till the above new scheme is commissioned. Moreover, the life span of the 700-mm size pipeline has been completed and has sustained leakages causing waste of water in large quantities. The State Government through MJP has approved the proposal of

Rs 193 crore recently. Hence under the guidance of MJP chief engineer R S Lolapod, the executive engineer Gajanan Rabade published the tender on December 12. The contractor has to complete the task of laying the 900-mm pipeline in four months. The other work mentioned in the tender is of constructing a water treatment plant (WTP) at Pharola in nine months.

Nature of the work

- Laying of 900 mm new water pipeline from Jayakwadi to Dhorkin.

- Laying of water pipeline from Dhorkin to Pharola WTP.

- Laying of pipeline from Pharola to Nakshatrawadi.

- Construction of 24 MLD capacity WTP at Pharola.