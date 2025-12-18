Supreme Court directs CSMC to submit status report on sewerage project

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Supreme Court, comprising Justice Pankaj Mittal and Justice S V N Bhatti, on December 17, 2025, directed the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) to submit a status report detailing how many works under the city’s sewerage project have been completed as per the timeline submitted earlier to the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The report must include photographs of the completed works.

Similarly, the Apex Court has also sought a report specifying within how many days the remaining incomplete sewerage works will be completed. The hearing on this civil application is scheduled for the last week of January 2026.

What is the civil application?

During the hearing of the civil application filed by appellant Suraj Pradeep Ajmera, the Court noted that the CSMC had earlier submitted a schedule for various works under the city’s sewerage scheme to the NGT. The question arose as to whether the municipal corporation is completing the said works within the stipulated timeline.

To ascertain whether the works are progressing in accordance with the schedule submitted by the CSMC, the Supreme Court issued the above directions.

Advocates Sanjaykumar Tyagi, Varchasvasingh, Sandhya Gupta, Sachin Gupta, Rakesh Kumar Sharma, and Ashok Sharma appeared on behalf of the appellant, while Advocate Uday Dube and Advocate Charudatt Mahindrakar, among others, represented the respondents.