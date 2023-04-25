Suraj Patke qualifies NET in Journalism
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 25, 2023 07:30 PM 2023-04-25T19:30:02+5:30 2023-04-25T19:30:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Suraj Patke, a student of MGM Journalism and Mass Communication College has qualified National Eligibility Test (NET) in Journalism. The National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducted the NET in December 2022 as eligibility for the post of assistant professor, declared the result recently.