Suryoday Sahitya Bhushan to Lulekar

Aurangabad, June 2:

This year's 'Suryoday Sahitya Bhushan Award' sponsored by the Dalubhau Jain Charitable Trust, Jalgaon in the memory of late Bansilal Shivraj Jain and Kantilal Chordiya has been announced to prof Pralhad Lulekar. The nature of this award is Rs 12000 and a certificate.

The award will be presented in a programme to be held in Nashik at the one-day State-level Suryoday Marathi Sahitya Sammelan to be held on the 20th anniversary of the Suryoday Sarvasamaveshak mandal to be held on March 5, 2023 under the guidance of former collector BG Wagh, informed mandal president Satish Jain.

Lulekar is a well known thinker, writer and orator in Maharashtra. Preserving the ideological legacy of Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar, he has expressed revolutionary ideas through writing and speech. He has penned more than twenty five books. Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar's work and literature, literature in Marathwada, Gavgada and Balutedar, Sathottari Sahitya Pravah are the subjects of his study.

A committee comprising of Prof Nagnath Kottapalle, Vasant Abaji Dahake, Mahakavi Sudhakar Gaidhani, Dr MS Pagare, Vishwanath Shinde and Piyush Nasikkar selected Lulekar for this award.