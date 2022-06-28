Suspect turns out to be hardcore thief of mopeds, bicycles

Aurangabad June 28:

A man who was caught as a suspect turned out to be a hardcore thief of mopeds and bicycles.

Officers from City Chowk Police Station said that constable Muneer Pathan, Deshraj More and others were on patrolling near Government Cancer Hospital on June 27. They stopped Arjun Beluppa Wani (40, Satpur, Shivajinagar, Nashik) who was moving in a suspicious manner on a two-wheeler.

The policemen asked Arjun to show documents of the vehicle. When he gave evasive replies, police arrested him for the probe. During the interrogation, he revealed that he had stolen two mopeds and 12 bicycles from various places. Police recovered mopeds and bicycles worth Rs 1.50 lakh.

Police inspector Ashok Giri, Ashok Bhandare, PSI Rohit Gangurde, constable Muneer Pathan, Vilas Kale, Omprakash Bankar, Deshraj More, Abhijit Gaikwad, Sohel Pathan, Baban Ipper carried out the action. PSI Mukteshwar Laad and constable Sangeeta Rajput are on the case.