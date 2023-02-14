Syllabus & marking scheme for M Arch -CET released

Aurangabad: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) has released the syllabus and marking scheme for the Master of Architecture’s Common Entrance (M Arch CET). The test will comprise 50 multiple-choice objective-type questions with four options. Aspirants will have to attempt the questions in 60 minutes. Each question carries two marks. There will be no negative marking.

The syllabus contains five topics which are ‘Building Technology (10 questions), Environment (10 questions), Architecture History and Humanity (10 questions), Settlement, Design and Planning (10 questions) and Current Architecture Practice (10 questions). The registration process will commence soon. Those who qualify B Arch course can apply for the test.

M Arch-CET in April

The Cell released the tenative date of the examination. It will conduct the M Arch CET across the State on April 30.