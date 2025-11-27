Syndicate of fake IAS officers exposed; woman impostor linked to national network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The probe into Kalpana Bhagwat, the woman who posed as an IAS officer while staying in a five-star hotel for six months, has expanded into a major national fraud network. Police have discovered that the man saved in her phone as “Abhishek Chaudhary - OSD to union Home Minister” is also a fake official. Both had reportedly met in Delhi.

Kalpana, arrested on Sunday, has been interrogated by Cidco police, intelligence agencies and the ATS. Her police custody was extended by ten days on Wednesday. On Thursday, deputy commissioner of police Prashant Swami questioned her from 11 am to 4 pm, followed by a two-hour interrogation by ATS and intelligence officials. Despite sustained questioning, she repeatedly claimed to have “high-level contacts” across various countries. Investigators are now verifying each of her statements.

Fake OSD identified

Police found several contacts in Kalpana’s phone saved under the name “Abhishek Chaudhary – OSD to union Home Minister.” After two days of verification, Delhi authorities confirmed he is an impostor. This finding supports suspicions that Kalpana operated with a wider group of fake bureaucrats and OSDs. She claimed the man is from North India and that they met in Delhi a year ago.

Suspicious international contacts

Kalpana’s phone also contained 11 questionable international numbers, including contacts linked to Pakistan, Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia. These included entries such as the Afghan Embassy, Peshawar Cantonment Board, and multiple numbers saved under the name “Zardari Sir.” She has been giving evasive replies about these connections.

Academic past, sudden shift to fraud

Kalpana holds a B.Sc degree and had prepared for MPSC and UPSC, clearing UPSC prelims once. She later dropped out of her M.Sc and joined a university as a clerk in 2013 but went absent without notice. The university dismissed her in 2021. After leaving her job, she began presenting herself as an IAS officer and frequently stayed at Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi, where she met several influential individuals. Police suspect she used this identity to connect with local builders.

Family appears; hotel manager examined

Her brother, who had initially avoided visiting the police station, appeared on Wednesday night. Police also questioned her mother. Investigators recorded the statement of the hotel manager where she stayed for months. Currently held at the Kranti Chowk police station, Kalpana continues to make special food demands. On Wednesday night, she refused dinner until she was allowed to speak with her mother. Police expect more leads to emerge as the investigation into the fake officer syndicate widens.