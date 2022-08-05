Tableau to create awareness about Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

Aurangabad, Aug 5:

The District Information Office (DIO) has created a tableau to create awareness throughout the district about the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, launched under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. District collector Sunil Chavan flagged off the tableau from the district collector office on Friday.

The tableau will create awareness about Voter-ID and Aadhaar linking programmes and covid vaccination under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration. On the occasion Chavan appealed that everyone should hoist the national flag at home between August 13 and 15. While doing this all should follow the flag code. Along with this, the voter ID card should be linked to the Aadhaar card.

Everyone above the age of 18 years should be made aware of vaccination and those who have taken both the dose should take the booster dose under free covid vaccination during the period from July 15 to September 30. Additional collector Dr Anant Gavane, district information officer Mukund Chilwant and others were present on this occasion.