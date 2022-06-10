Tactful handling of agitation by CP averted possible tension in city

Aurangabad, June 10:

In response to the clarion call made by various organisations, thousands of citizens gathered at the divisional commissionerate, to protest against Nupur Sharma and her remarks against the prophet, in the afternoon after Friday prayers. The venue echoed with the slogans. However, there was a group of some mischievous youth, who were trying to give different colour to the agitation and the gathering. However, the police under the leadership of the commissioner of police Nikhil Gupta handled the situation very tactfully, as a result, the possible danger got averted; and law and order was maintained.

Earlier, the police assumed the Muslims will leave Jama Masjid after performing their prayers and some of them will proceed to submit a memorandum to the divisional commissioner. The police heaved a sigh of relief after the Muslims got dispersed after prayers. The message was also conveyed to the commissioner of police. In the meantime, the police came to know that thousands of youths gathered in front of the divisional commissionerate (between the District Collectorate chowk and Delhi Gate). They were shouting slogans. The angry youths were beating Nupur Sharma’s photo with footwear. Few of her posters were also burnt. The police sense provocation and danger and feel that the situation may go out of danger.

Hence the assistant commissioner of police Ashok Thorat, City Chowk Police Station's senior inspector Ashok Giri, inspector Ashok Bhandare, Begumpura Police Station's inspector Prashant Potdar, inspector Shamkant Patil and others, who were on bandobast at Jama Masjid, rushed towards Delhi Gate. The commissioner of police Nikhil Gupta also reached the spot. He tried to convince them, and remain silent, but the youths were in no mood to listen to him. He then pressed for additional security. One battalion of the reserve police force also arrived at the spot. The deputy commissioner Deepak Girhe, crime branch police inspector Avinash Aghav and other police officials and personnel of other police stations also reached the spot.

However, the CP handled the situation in a very peaceful manner. He made the police officers stand aside. In the meantime, the MP Imtiaz Jaleel also reached the spot. He also told the mob to remain peaceful. After shouting slogans for two long hours, the agitators got exhausted and their aggressiveness got mild.

A former corporator along with 40-50 motorcyclists reached the vicinity of the divisional commissionerate. They also staged rasta-roko. They also invited people to the venue through social media. The police officers at the site hinted at strict action against him.

Meanwhile, a question was raised about why the special branch, intelligence bureau and CID (intelligence) of the police could not get wind of the gathering and the demonstration. It may be noted that police make security arrangements based on the information.

Car driver saved by police

When the agitation was underway, one car driver was proceeding towards Harsul T-Point. He had to struggle a lot to pass through. The mob got angry and they were about to beat the driver, but inspector Prashant Potdar and Ashok Bhadare intervened and protected the driver. Later on, they arranged a way for him to proceed further. Some mischievous youths pelted stones at the car in which a window pane got damaged.

In the afternoon, the police administration increased patrolling in the jurisdiction of each police station till the evening.