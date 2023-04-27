Tainted Asst Prof, wife absconding

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The tainted assistant professor from the Dramatics Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Ashok Bandgar who is accused of raping a girl student has been at large with his wife.

A team of Begumpura Police Station has been to his house but did not find Dr Ashok Bandgar and his wife Pallavi. A special police team was formed to search for him. Begumpura Police carried medical examination of the victim and recorded her statement before judges under section 164 of CRPC. A case was registered with Begumpura Police Station against Pallavi two days for the sexual harassment of a girl student.

On learning about case registration, Bandgar couple ran away from the home. Begumpura Police completed a medical test of the girl in two days. The police team along with the victim visited Bandgar’s house. Police also took photographs of his house and enquired about Bandgars with their neighbours.

Besides the victim, the statements of her father, sister and two friends too were recorded on Thursday.

Begumpura Police has done all the preparations to arrest the accused. According to sources, police are collecting all the documents required in the case at a fast pace. PSI Vishal Bodhke is investigating the case under the guidance of police inspector Shivaji Tawre.

Some more cases harassment may surface

There are speculations on the campus about some more girls' harassment by Ashok Bandgar. A few more girls may come forward to lodge a complaint against him.