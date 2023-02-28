TAIT result likely to be declared next week

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: The the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) is likely to declare the result of the Maharashtra Teachers Aptitude and Intelligence Test (Maha TAIT)-2022 next week.

More than 2.40 lakh youths have registered and are taking Maha TAIT in different parts of the State. The examination began on February 22 and ends on March 3. The MSCE officials said that the test result would be declared after a few days of examination.

It may be noted that the examination is being conducted after a gap of five years, to recruit teachers in the schools run by local self -Governing bodies of the State. The Government is likely to fill 30,000 posts of teachers in Zilla Parishads, Municipal Council and Corporations.