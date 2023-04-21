Taiwanese entrepreneurs positive about investment in Auric

MASSIA and Aurangabad Metal Finishers Association complete Taiwan tour, learn latest development in metal finishing sector

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) and Aurangabad Metal Finishers Association (AMFA) jointly organized a study tour to Taiwan to visit industrial exhibitions and learn about the latest developments in the metal finishing sector. The tour took place from April 17 to 21. The Taiwanese entrepreneurs are positive about investing in Auric, informed the members.

The tour aimed to attract Taiwanese entrepreneurs to invest in AURIC and increase import and export, create new business alliances through B2B, and update technology. The study tour included a visit to industries in Taiwan under the guidance of 'Taiwan Surface Finishing Association' (TSFA) and 'Industrial Technology Research Institute' (ITRI) of Taiwan, including chemical manufacturing company, equipment manufacturing company, research and development centres, and metal finishing companies.

Massia president Kiran Jagtap, said that the entrepreneurs benefited from the tour and gained information about new technologies. The Taiwanese entrepreneurs were impressed with the infrastructure at Auric and have shown interest in investment in Auric. The president of AMFA, Darshan Somani expressed their belief that the study tour would be very beneficial to the metal finishing companies in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and help solve the various problems they are currently facing. Taiwan has state-of-the-art research and development centres under manufacturing, and this study tour was important for learning how to implement these processes in a sophisticated manner without harming nature.

Meeting between Massia and Chinese delegation

The study tour was organized following a meeting held between MASSIA and Chinese National Federation of Industries, Taiwan (CNFI), where they discussed increasing import and export, creating new business alliances through B2B, and updating technology.