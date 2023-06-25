Take care of girls’ security in coaching classes

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“Care should be taken about the security of girls in the coaching classes. A complaint box should be kept so that they can make a complaint. The students addicted to the drugs should be counseled by the teachers”, advised DCP Sheelwant Nandedkar.

He was addressing a meeting of the directors and teachers of the coaching classes in range 2 of the police commissionerate at Sankalp Mangal Karyalaya on Sunday. ACP Sainath Thombre, Jinsi PI Ashok Bhandare, API Rahul Suryatal, PSI Vinod Abuj, Ratan Doiphode, directors of the classes and others were present.

Nandedkar further said, guards should be appointed at the classes for the safety of girls, CCTV should be installed in the nearby areas, the records of the class employees should be checked, and separate arrangements for washrooms for girls should be made. Similarly, parent meetings should be organised regularly, he directed.

ACP Thombre, PI Bhandare also spoke on the occasion. Constable Sanjay Khosare, Babasaheb Jamdhade, Harishchandra Lande Patil and others were present.