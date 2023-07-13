Take darshan of Lord Purushottam in city during Adhik Maas

Adhik Maas also known as Purushottam maas begins from July 18

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As Adhik Maas, also known as Purushottam maas, begins on July 18, devotees across the state are preparing to visit the only temple of Lord Purushottama, located in Purushottampuri Kshetra of Majalgaon tehsil of Beed district. However, for those who cannot make the trip, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has three temples of Lakshmi-Narayan that offer darshan to devotees. The temples are located in Harsul, Shiv Shakti Colony, and Kalda corner, and are adorned with black stone, silver-eyed idols, marble idols, and jewels.

The Purushottam maas is significant in Hinduism and emphasizes the importance of visiting the Purushottampuri temple for darshan. However, the three Lakshmi-Narayana temples in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar provide an alternative for those unable to make the trip. The temples have seen a significant influx of devotees during most months, with the Harsul temple being particularly popular. The temple is located adjacent to Harsul's Harsiddhi Mata temple. The second temple is located in the Shiv Shakti colony opposite St Francis High School on Jalna Road. The idols of Lakshmi-Narayana here are made of marble and adorned with jewels. The third temple of Lakshminarayan is located on the main road in Baba Hardasaram nagar at Kalda corner. The idol of God here is bigger than the temples in Harsul and Shiv Shakti Colony. Prof Anil Mungikar, the researcher of the temple informed that soon the temple will be renovated.