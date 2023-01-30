Take pension order four days before retirement

PF commissioner Jagdish Tambe: Initiative of PF commissioner

Aurangabad: The regional Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has taken an innovative initiative to give pension orders to private sector workers eight days before their retirement. Also, as part of the Nidhi Aapke Nikat initiative, a team of PF officials are present at six district locations on the 27th of every month to solve the problems of account holders and business owners, said regional PF commissioner Jagdish Tambe while talking to 'Lokmat' on Monday.

Tambe said, we have registered a total of 19,500 companies in six districts under Aurangabad. Around 25 lakh workers working through these companies, factories and contractors are the account holders of EPF. The Nidhi Aapke Nikat initiative was taken up to solve the problems of account holders and company owners. In future these teams will go to every tehsil. Account holders and pensioners are being guided on how to fill a life certificate, do e-nomination, penalties, file PF returns and pay dues promptly in their village.

The PF office has taken the initiative to promptly start the pension of the retiring employees. The employee's form is filled by the company management or its owner. The list of retiring employees is sent a month before to the PF office by the concerned company. As soon as this form is received, the pension order is given to the concerned employee immediately and the pension amount is deposited in the retired employee's bank account every month.

PF commissioner gives pension letter to Lokmat employee

Lokmat employee Sudam Jangle completed 58 years of age. PF commissioner Tambe and other officials came to Lokmat Bhavan on Monday and handed over the pension letter to him in the presence of Balaji Mule, vice president of human resource department of Lokmat Media Pvt Ltd.