Talathi Exam Scam: Police recovers 26 hall tickets; two sets of spy earpiece Makkhi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a progressive development, the police has confiscated two spy mini bluetooth earpieces ‘Makkhi’ from the room of a supervisor of iON Digital Zone Examination Centre, Shahrukh Yunush Shaikh (27, Bhaygaon in Vaijapur). He was sharing the room with the mastermind and prime scamster Datta Nalawade. The police also recovered 26 hall tickets from the room.

However, the gang was providing the answers to the candidates with the help of the centre’s staff. The police investigation also revealed that few candidates had obtained their hall tickets and voluntarily contacted the accused with an offer to get them passed in the exam.

Earlier, Cidco MIDC police caught red-handed Raju Nagare (29, Katrabad) outside the iON Digital Zone examination centre in Chikalthana on September 5. The mastermind and record criminal Datta managed to flee away. He was providing the answers with the help of supervisors Shahrukh, Pawan Suresh Sirshat (26, Brijwadi) and sanitary employees Bali Ramesh Hiwrale and Vicky Rohidas Sonawane at the iON centre.

Datta and Shahrukh were the room partners. Hence the police team comprising PSI Atmaram Ghuge, Prakash Sonawane, Santosh Sonawane, Devidas Kale and Santosh Gaikwad searched the room in the T V Centre area. They collected 26 hall tickets for the talathi exam, necessary books and answer keys. The micro earpiece sets for copying in the exam digitally and a mastercard was also found in the room.

Sharukh informed the police that the gang would get an online hall ticket from the exam conducting agency. Later on, they would contact a few of them to fix the deal. Ironically, few students, out of 26 hall ticket-holders, had also informed the police of approaching the gang voluntarily. It is also not learnt who was providing the hall tickets online. Meanwhile, Datta and Gomladu, who is wanted in the previous case, both are reported missing so far.