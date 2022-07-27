Talathi held for taking Rs 4K bribe

Aurangabad, July 27:

Jalna Anti-Corruption bureau (ACB) officers arrested a talathi for accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 from the complainant to include his name in the land documents in Panchakki area on Wednesday. The arrested talathi has been identified as Manojkumar Nivrutti Sherkhane (Sajja Varudi).

The complainant has 30 acres land in Harshi Khurd and Harshi Budruk village. For including his name in the land documents, the talathi of the village, Sherkhane demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 but the deal was made at Rs 7,000. Of which, Rs 4,000 was to be paid on Wednesday.

However, the complainant lodged a complaint with Jalna ACB. Accordingly, a trap was laid at Panchakki area and Sherkhane was arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000. The process of registering the case was in progress till late evening. The action was executed by Jalna ACB PI Shankar Mutekar, head constable Gajanan Ghaiwat, Gajanan Kamble, Ganesh Bhujade, Manohar Khandagale, Praveen Khandare and others.