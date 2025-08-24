Tampering with Smart ToD meter leads to electricity theftCustomer booked; First case of tampering with new meters in district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has been installing advanced ToD (Time of Day) meters across the region. These meters have a communication port and are connected to MSEDCL’s server, providing real-time data. Any tampering or malfunction in the meter is immediately reported to MSEDCL . Electricity theft is being detected after on-site inspections of such customers.

Recently, inspections in various areas of Jalna district revealed cases of ToD meter tampering. Now, similar theft has been detected in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

On 2 August, Assistant Engineer Ganesh Rathod of CIDCO N-12 branch, along with Senior Technician Vikas Kshirsagar and Lokesh Ragde, conducted an electricity theft detection drive. They inspected the meter of Umakant Peddi in the CIDCO N-11 area and found that the customer had tampered with the meter for commercial purposes, causing MSEDCL a loss of ₹5,860. The customer also avoided paying a ₹2,000 compromise fee. Based on Rathod’s complaint, a case was filed against Umakant Peddi at CIDCO Police Station on 20 August under Section 135 of the Indian Electricity Act, 2003, MSEDCL stated.

Reducing bills temptation? Be careful…

Electricity theft is a serious offence, punishable with up to three years of imprisonment, a fine, or both. MSEDCL has urged consumers not to be tempted to tamper with meters to reduce bills and to immediately report any such activities.

(File photo: ToD meter)