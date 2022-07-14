Tankers to start refilling at N-5 ESR!

Aurangabad, July 14:

The MIDC administration undertook the task of sealing the leakages in the main pipeline, therefore, all the tankers of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) have been temporarily directed for filling at AMC’s elevated storage reservoir (ESR) in Cidco N-5 from Thursday.

As reported earlier, to overcome the scarcity of water in the city, the MIDC administration is providing 3 MLD of water to the AMC by filling up the tankers. So far, these tankers were being filled from MIDC's distribution point in the Cidco N-1 sector.

Earlier, the tankers were filled at Cidco N-5 and N-7 ESRs, but they have been diverted for filling at MIDC point since the last summer. The AMC supply’s the water of MIDC to the residents staying in the Gunthewari Areas of the city.

“ The water supply through the Cidco N-1 distribution point has been stopped as the MIDC has undertaken the task of sealing the leakages in the main pipeline. Till the work is completed, the AMC tankers will be refilled for a temporary period at its ESR in Cidco N-5 from tomorrow. The refilling at MIDC point will resume soon,” said the AMC’s executive engineer (water supply) M B Kazi.