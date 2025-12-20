Taps in city to do dry as main 1200-mm pipeline damages at Jayakwadi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A major 1,200-mm diametre water pipeline, which supplies water to the city, burst at Jayakwadi on Saturday evening. As the leakage was severe, water pumping was immediately stopped and the water supply section began repair work on a war footing. The repair work continued till late night. The municipal corporation has informed that there will be no water supply to various localities in the city on Sunday. As a result, the city’s water supply schedule has been postponed by one day.

CSMC executive engineer Kiran Dhande said that water supply to the city will not be possible on Sunday. Areas that were scheduled to receive water on Sunday will now receive it on Monday.