Taps run dry as city water supply disrupted for 11 hours

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On Saturday (December 20), the city’s water supply was shut down for nearly 20 hours after a major main water pipeline burst at Jayakwadi. As a result, the water supply schedule was pushed back by one day. Before even two days had passed since this incident, a transformer tripped at Pharola at around 4.30 am on Tuesday, forcing pumping operations to be shut down for 11 hours. Consequently, the localities that were scheduled to receive water on Wednesday will now get water on Thursday. Amid the peak of election-related activity, the disrupted water supply has left former corporators and aspiring candidates deeply worried.

Over the past few days, the city’s water supply had been running smoothly when, on Saturday, a large 1,200 mm diametre pipeline near the Jayakwadi pumphouse suddenly burst. After repairs were completed by Sunday at around noon, water was brought to the city later in the evening. The areas that did not receive water on Sunday were supplied on Monday. However, in the early hours of Tuesday, the power supply at the Pharola water treatment plant was suddenly disrupted. After inspecting panels and electrical sub-stations, alternative power supply was restored at around 6 am. Soon after, tripping occurred again in the 220 kV feeder.

Officials and staff of the power distribution company arranged power supply through the 33 kV feeder from Bidkin, and the 900 mm and 700 mm diameter pipelines were activated. To restore power to the 1,200 mm pipeline, all equipment at the pumphouse was inspected, during which a fault was detected in the transformer. After repairing it, the power supply was restored at around 3 pm. Thereafter, the first pump was started and water supply to the city resumed.

Apologises from CSMC

As the city’s water supply remained shut for 11 hours, several localities will face a dry day on Wednesday. The water supply section expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to citizens and stated that the city’s water supply schedule would have to be postponed by another day.

Former corporators, aspirants distressed

For many former corporators and aspiring candidates in the city, politics currently revolves around water supply issues. They regularly inform citizens via social media about whether water will be supplied or not and when it will arrive. On Tuesday, citizens confronted former corporators and aspirants aggressively over water-related issues, adding to their distress.