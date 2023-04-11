Teacher dies while undergoing treatment in hospital

Relatives accuse the doctor of negligence

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A teacher who was undergoing treatment for rheumatism and other diseases died during treatment in a private hospital. The angry relatives of the woman alleged that the death was due to the negligence of the doctor. The incident took place at around 10 pm on Sunday in the hospital near Gajanan Maharaj Temple.

The dead teacher has been identified as Jayashree Ramnath Bhalerao (33, Ektanagar, Harsul). According to the police, Jayashree was a teacher in Zilla Parishad school. Her husband is serving in the army. Jayashree was admitted to Gajanan Critical Hospital in Pundaliknagar area on April 5 due to rheumatism. She died on Sunday while undergoing treatment. Angry relatives alleged that Jayashree's death was due to negligence of doctors. This caused chaos in the hospital. Assistant commissioner of police Nishikant Bhujbal, Inspector Rajshree Ade, PSI Anand Bansode pacified the crowd. A case of accidental death was registered in the Pundliknagar police station.

Patient was in critical condition

The patient was brought to our hospital from another hospital. When admitted, her condition was critical. The woman had many diseases. All the medical documents about it have been given to the police. Therefore, the allegations of relatives are wrong. Relatives had a complete idea of the woman's condition while admitting her. We are shocked by the role taken by the relatives after the death.

- Dr Sachin Suryavanshi, medical officer, Gajanan Hospital