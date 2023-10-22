Teacher ends agitation over transfer cancellation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Kamal Rathod, a teacher working at a school of S B Education Society at Wadod Bazar started indefinite agitation in front of the education society’s office on October 10 demanding cancellation of her transfer.

She alleged that she was transferred to a remote place illegally by the education society. District-level office-bearers of Marathwada Shiksghak Sangh came in her support and threatened to launch if her transfer was not cancelled. Komal Rathod ended her agitation on Friday after the administration of the education society cancelled her transfer.