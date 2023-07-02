Captaincy is about managing bowlers: England captain Knight after losing against Australia in last over

Birmingham [UK], July 2 : Following a narrow defeat from Australia in the opening game of three match T20I series, England captain Heather Knight thinks that captaincy is all about managing their bowlers as she felt that Sophie Ecclestone should have brought much before.

England lost their first T20I match against Australia by four wickets at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Knight said in the post-match presentation that the target was chasable and she should have used bowlers more effectively.

"We are getting closer. Really proud. Amy Jones got us to a total which was pretty par. Another special game. The crowd was great. Trying to manage the bowlers is all captaincy is about. I could have used her [Ecclestone] the over before, but she was great. Unfortunately, we are on the wrong side of it. Spinners are our strength. We have got world-class spinners. Slower balls were effective on that wicket," Knight added.

When asked about Amy Jones's explosive knock of 40*, The England skipper said, "It was special, got us back into the game. It was a tricky surface, and for Amy to strike the way she did, was special. We want to be aggressive but also smart. It is tough already. The fact we came out and brought out a good show, we are proud of it."

Chasing a total of 154, Australia lost their first wicket early, however, their opener Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath scored runs at a fast pace. McGrath was dismissed by Ecclestone at 40 off 29 balls.

Ashleigh Gardner assisted Mooney, she scored 31 off 23 balls before getting out by Sarah Glenn.

After Gardner, Australia lost Grace Harris in the next bowl. The match became interesting with wickets falling from the other end.

In the last over, Australia needed 11 runs and the Aussies achieved it on the penultimate ball.

Lauren Bell, Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn took equal two-two wickets for England.

Australia after winning the toss, put the England side to bat. The host lost early wickets as Danielle Wyatt and Alice Capsey were dismissed in 5 overs at 7 and 3 respectively. Watt was bowled by Megan Schutt while Capsey got run out by Darcie Brown.

However, opener Sophia Dunkley held a wicket from one end. She scored 56 off 49 balls. Nat Sciver-Brunt also went back cheaply at 7 after Jonaseen dismissed her.

Heather Knight provided support to Dunkley. She scored 29 off 22 balls before giving her wicket to Tahila McGrath. Amy Jones joined the party in the end and struck explosive 40* off 21 balls.

Jess Jonassen was the pick of the bowler for Australia. She took three scalps by conceding 25 runs. Schutt picked two wickets and McGrath took one wicket.

