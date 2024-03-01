London Fire: Huge Blaze Rips Through Residential Building in South Kensington; 11 Hospitalised (Watch Video)

A huge fire engulfed a residential building in London's South Kensington in the early hours of Friday, March. Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters were called to douse the blaze that erupted at a terraced house converted into apartments on Emperor’s Gate, in the southwest of the British capital, close to the Natural History Museum.

Visuals from the Spot:

JUST IN - Huge fire at a residential building in London's upscale South Kensington neighbourhood in the early hours of Friday has put 11 people in hospital



pic.twitter.com/9gf8qhqxKB — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 1, 2024

“Around 11 people have been treated for smoke inhalation and taken to hospital,” news agency APF quoted saying Station Commander Steve Collins, who was at the scene.

Half of the ground floor of the five-storey building was alight when they arrived, the London Fire Brigade said on X, formerly Twitter.

Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters have been called to a fire at a terraced house converted into flats on Emperor's Gate in #Kensington. More info soon. pic.twitter.com/NeIiSlFee5 — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) March 1, 2024

Five people were rescued using ladders, with around 130 residents evacuated from the property and neighbouring buildings.

“The fire has spread from the ground floor to the top floor and roof. Crews are working hard to… stop it spreading to adjacent buildings,” the fire service added.