Teacher injured by speeding rash two-wheeler rider

A teacher, Rana Zahid Zahir (46, Himayat Baugh area), was seriously injured after being hit by a speeding two-wheeler. The accident occurred on December 12 at around 7.30 pm while he was crossing the road in front of Vidyalankar School.

Based on Rana’s complaint, a case was registered on December 18 at the City Chowk Police Station against the absconding two-wheeler rider.