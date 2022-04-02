Teacher starts hunger strike in crematorium

Aurangabad, April 2:

Founder president of Navyug Kranti Shikshak Sanghatana Gajanan Khaire started a hunger strike at Mukundwadi Crematorium on Friday.

The agitator submitted a letter of his demands to the deputy director of education before the agitation commencement. The demands included 100 per cent salary to partially aided teachers, a service guarantee to additional teachers working in partially funded schools, implementation of medical bill reimbursement and old pension schemes and a sports complex for students at Badnapur.

Earlier, the union carried out several agitations such as a 17-day hunger strike at Bhidewada (Pune), walking from Aurangabad to Mumbai for 16 days to draw attention towards their demands and attempting to suicide at MLA's residence.

However, the government has not solved the problem of teachers. As a result of unpaid, low-wage, the lives of teachers were ruined. “So, as a last resort, he started staging a hunger strike at Mukundwadi crematorium to draw the attention of the Government. The agitation will continue till a decision is taken in the cabinet” Khaire said. Mukund Chavan, Vivek Rathod, Chandrakant Pawar were present.