Teachers' agitation completes 100 days on Azad Maidan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A group of 100 members of Kriti Samiti of Teachers from various parts of the State including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, completed 100 days of their indefinite agitation on Azad Maidan for their different demands including giving 100 per cent grants to 78 senior traditional colleges.

Dr Bhausaheb Jhirpe from the Committee said that those 78 senior colleges which were established before November 24, 2001, should get grants.

“We have been agitating for the past 100 days in Mumbai for the demands. The Higher and Technical Education Ministry should submit the proposal for a grant to the Finance Department to do justice to deprived teaching and non-teaching staff members. The Finance Department should table it before the Cabinet meeting to be held on May 24 or 25 for approval,” he added.

Dr Bhausaheb Jhirpe, B D Munde, Dr Balasaheb Taur, Dr S V Bhalke and others were present.