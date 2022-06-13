Teachers busy in preparations to welcome students on 1st day

Aurangabad, June 13:

The school teachers from the district are busy in preparations to welcome the students on June 15. The schools were reopened on Monday while students will attend classes from June 15. The cleaning and decoration were being done in the schools.

Textbooks, uniforms and nutritious meals will be distributed on the first day to the students. The teachers appeared busy in preparations to welcome the students on their first day.

Some of the teachers were creating awareness among parents and students about vaccination by considering a prediction about the fourth wave of Covid.

The instructions were also issued on WhatsApp groups of students for the precautions.

Education officer of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Ramnath Thore said that the schools are planning to make the first day of the students memorable.

He said that the AMC teachers were conducting a survey from June 1 to enhance students' strength. Education officer (primary) Jaishree Chavan said that teachers had made preparations so that all students attend classes on the first day.