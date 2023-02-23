Teachers demand change in ZP schools schedule over mercury rise

Aurangabad: Various teachers' unions demanded to change the schedule of Zilla Parishad (ZP) schools from March 1, because of the temperature rise.

The office-bearers of Prathmik Shikshak Samiti, Adarsh Shikshak Samiti, Shikshak Bharti, and Shikshak Sena brought to the notice of education officer Jaishri Chavan that there is a rise in mercury in the current.

They said that one can feel heat since 9 am while rural areas have started experiencing water scarcity. The union members said that around 50 per cent of classrooms are being held in the tin shade in villages.

“Students cannot sit in the classroom due to temperature increase. Moreover, the electricity of many schools was discontinued over non-payment of bills. Considering this, the schools should be held in the morning session from March 1,2023,” they said.

Vijay Salkar, Ranjit Rathod, Nitin Nawle, Shyam Rajput, Gulab Chavan, Vishnu Bhandari and others were present.