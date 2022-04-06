Teacher’s hunger strike continues in crematorium for 5th day

Aurangabad, April 6:

Navnath Laxman Khaire who launched an indefinite hunger strike at Mukundwadi crematorium continued on Wednesday for the 5th day demanding fulfilment of his different demands including providing grant installment as natural growth as per the Cabinet decisions taken in 2011 and 2014.

He said if he dies, his body organs should be donated and last rites should be performed on him in the same crematorium.

A team of doctors from Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) conducted a check-up of the agitators in the crematorium. He said that police are pressurising him to end the agitation as he had become feeble and weak.

“I am firm on hunger strike. I agitated many times and received written assurances which were not fulfilled. Now, I am 39-year-old and for how many days I should wait for my full salary. The condition of 60,000 teachers in the State is the same. They are also fighting. This is the time to make a decision than giving assurances. I will not withdraw my decision even if I die,” he said.

MLC Vikram Kale, Kiran Sarnaik and Baliram Patil called up Navnath Khaire and inquired about his health.

Deputy director of Education Anil Sable informed the about the agitation to the Director of Education.

MLC Nago Gana wrote a letter to the chief minister, deputy CM, School Education Minister to draw their attention towards the deteriorating condition of Khaire.

His agitation is getting support from the different teachers' unions. Many teachers are coming to meet the agitating teacher.

Khaire joined Dnyanganga Vidyala of Badnapur in 2009 after completing of B Sc-B Ed. He was getting 20 per cent salary since 2016 while it rose to 40 per cent last year. This was not easy for him. He did agitation at Aamdar Nivas, jumping into the Arabian sea.