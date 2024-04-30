Teachers reluctant to evaluate answer books

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Many undergraduate teachers are not willing to evaluate answer books within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu). The reluctance delays the declaration of the result. The examinations department of Bamu has asked the college principals to send their teachers for the assessment of answer books of undergraduate courses.

It may be noted that the UG examinations of repeaters began on April 2 in the first phase while regular students started taking their summer session papers on April 16 in the second phase. As per the provisions in Maharashtra Public Universities Act 2016, the result should be declared in 30 days. Also, the office of the Governor and chancellor of the universities instructed Bamu time and again to announce the result on time.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari approved district-wise 16 evaluation centres for UG and eight centres for the postgraduate colleges to complete the assessment work and declare the result in the prescribed time. The examination of UG courses is at the final stage. The postgraduate examinations began on Tuesday smoothly.

Result to be declared on time for students' future

The university said that special efforts should be made to declare the result on time as it has an impact on the future of students. Bamu administration received information many teachers have not reported to evaluation centres despite frequent requests made to teachers and principals. The issue was discussed in the meeting of Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) held on March 15. So, the principals asked to send the teachers for full time 15 days for the assessment work. The evaluation centres were instructed to send the report of the teachers joining the assessment works. Director of BoEE Dr Bharati Gawali said that the assessment needs to be completed on time as collective responsibility and duty. She urged the teachers for the cooperation in evaluating the answer books of students.