Teachers send Re 1 money order to Govt as protest

Aurangabad: Members of Prathmik Shikshak Samiti on Wednesday sent Re 1 to the State Government on the first day of the school reopening in protest against not releasing salary in advance and festival advance. Later,

the agitators from the district performed duty by sporting black badges throughout the day.

It may be noted that the Government issued orders to release salary and festival advance until October 22. However, the Government released only a 40 per cent fund for the advance salary. So, teachers did not get the salary for the festival from Zilla Parishad level.

Prathmik Shikshak Samiti had pursued the matter of releasing salary before the Diwali festival. Also, the Government has not released fund for the pending two instalments of arrears on increasing salary as per the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission.

The schools were reopened today after the Diwali vacation. So, the teachers staged agitation by sporting black badges on the first day today. District president of the union Vijay Salkar, Ranjit Rathod, Nitin Navle, Ram Rajput and others were present.