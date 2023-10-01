Teachers to take out Maha Akrosh morcha with families

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of Maharashtra Rajya Prathmik Shikshak Sangh (MRPSS) will take out a Maha Akrosh Morcha on October 2 for their different 14 demands including relieving of non-academic works, stop the privatisation of jobs and closure of schools.

MRPSS district president Rajesh Hiwale said that the Maha Akrosh Morcha would be taken out from Kranti Chowk to the office of the district collector at 1 pm, on Monday. He said that teachers accompanied by their family members will participate in the agitation which has the support of 22 teachers' unions, including Shikshak Bharti, Zilla Parishad Karmachair Union, ZP Karmachari Mahasangh, Physically Challenged Employees Union, Juni Pension Hakka Sanghatna, Castribe Shikshak Mahasangh, MUPTA, Maharashtra English School Association, ZP Secondary and Higher Secondary Teachers Union, Retired Teachers Union, Rashtravadi Shikshak Sangh, BAMUCTO, Education Extension Officers Association.