Teams show creativity in Collage, Western Group & Indian Group Singing, Creative Choreography & 1-act-play

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Teams from universities across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh (MP) and Chhattisgarh presented their art and creativity in Collage, Western Group Singing, Indian Group Song, Creative Choreography and one-act-play contests on the third day of the 39th Central Zone Youth Festival, being hosted by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) at JNEC Lawns, MGM University, on Thursday.

Indian Group Song competition enlivens festival

The Indian Group Song competition at the Youth Festival mesmerised the music-loving audience. Students from Maharashtra, MP and Chhattisgarh created a musical atmosphere with their impressive performances. The program began with the impressive songs “Vande Mataram” and “Hame Phir Se Dhara Par Gyan Ki Ganga Bahani Hai” and in no time, patriotic and positive energy was created. Each university beautifully presented unity, cultural diversity and the rich tradition of Indian melodies to the audience through its special musical style.

The audience was completely immersed in the wonderful confluence of rhythm and tunes. The melody, harmony, and emotional presentation of film music, which has occupied a prominent place in Indian social life, further expanded the diverse forms of group singing.

Collage competition opened with colours of traditional costumes

The collage competition was held with enthusiasm at Leonardo da Vinci School of Design (LSOD) Department. The students, using their imagination, coordination skills and artistic sense, very effectively created various colours and forms of traditional Indian costumes through collage. On the theme of “Traditional Costumes”, the students were asked to create an attractive portrait collage using different colored paper, cutting materials.

The students first drew a pencil drawing and then pasted it with Fevicol to create their final artwork. The collages in the competition beautifully showcased various cultural traditions like regional costumes, Punjabi costumes, and South Indian traditions. Some students used symbolism to show the deep aspects of cultural heritage..

Students take audience to different world of music in Western Group Singing

Students took the audience to a different world of music in the Western Group Singing competition. The teams performed the musical concert with their excellent musical skills. Each group presented a distinct style of Western music and captivated the audience. The vibrant colour of youth's enthusiasm, hope and love of art was experienced in this competition through music.