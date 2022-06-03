Technical difficulties cause delay in teachers training

Senior scale and selection scale training

Aurangabad, June 3:

In all, 95,000 teachers in the State have registered for online training for senior scale and selection scale by paying Rs 2,000 each. Despite this being the first paid training in the State, it lingered for several months. It finally started on Wednesday. However due to technical difficulties, the online training has been suspended for the next two to three days.

While updating the cloud services on the Infosys Springboard system, the trainees encountered difficulties in using the online system. Due to these problems, the system will be shut down for the next two to three days and will be made available in a more up-to-date format, the officials said. IT and media coordinator Vikas Garad said that the trainees will be notified via email when the service restarts.

Technically difficult work

Although the teachers have experience, they are not technically proficient in using technology. Completing this training is technically a daunting task. The training was started without any training session and without the availability of a website, said Anil Deshmukh, district president, Madhyamik Shikshak Bharti.

Take training offline

The training will be in Marathi language for teachers of Urdu, Gujarati, English and Kannad medium. This will exacerbate the problem. Teachers should be allowed to complete the training in their own mother tongue. Online training is almost impossible. Hence it should be completed offline, said Shaikh Abdul Rahim, State spokesperson, old pension rights association.