Techno Durga: 23-year-old wins Google award for app she built at 21

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Abha Kabra, a young tech entrepreneur, has won Google’s ‘Best App of the Year’ award at 23 for her app Baby Cloud, which she developed at just 21. The app, aimed at guiding parents through a child’s early years, has already been downloaded over 2.5 lakh times.

Empowering Women in Tech

Abha leads a 17-member team, 15 of whom are women. “Women often juggle home and work responsibilities, and their hard work is overlooked. Their honesty and determination are their true strength. That’s why my team has more women—I take immense pride in this,” she says. Abha received support from Magic during her journey.

About Baby Cloud

Launched in 2021, Baby Cloud helps parents track a child’s development, health, education, and nutrition from birth to age five. The app provides:

• Recipes and breastfeeding guidance

• Sleep music for children

• Vaccination schedules and reminders

• Growth tracking tools

• Digital health files for storing vaccination records

• Options to share photos and videos

Expert Endorsement

"The Baby Cloud app is highly useful, especially for couples in smaller family units. Women have played a major role in both conceptualizing and building this app, highlighting the rising presence of women entrepreneurs in technology," said Ashish Garde, Director, Magic.

Photo: Abha Kabra