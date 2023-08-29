Technocraft Group invests Rs 350 crore in Bidkin

Global industrial and construction products manufacturer expands presence with groundbreaking ceremony

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Technocraft Group, a renowned global manufacturer of industrial and construction products, has made a significant investment of Rs 350 crore for the establishment of a new manufacturing plant in Bidkin phase of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC).

The inauguration ceremony for the project took place on Monday marking the commencement of construction for the new plant. The actual production is scheduled to begin within the next six months, as stated by company representatives. The investment received strong support from the CMIA, highlighting its potential for fostering economic growth and generating employment opportunities in the region. Dignitaries, government officials, CMIA office bearers, prominent local entrepreneurs, and professionals from the construction sector were present at the event. Technocraft Group director Navneet Saraf, vice president Deepak Mishra, CMIA’s immediate past president Nitin Gupta, secretary Utsav Machar, treasurer Atharveshraj Nandawat, and Vaibhav Malpani were present during the bhoomi pujan programme.

Commercial production to start by March 2024

Speaking about the investment, Navneet Saraf, CEO of Technocraft Group, said that the new Technocraft plant will be spanning an area of 3,00,000 square feet in Bidkin. This expansion aligns with the company's strategic objectives of augmenting manufacturing capacity and improving customer service. Construction of the plant is expected to conclude by February 2024, with commercial production slated to commence in March 2024.

Instrumental efforts made by dignitaries

The efforts of former CMIA president and senior member Rajendra Darda, Narendra Gupta, Ravi Machar, and Nandkishore Kagliwal, were instrumental in securing this significant investment for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. CMIA president, Dushyant Patil, expressed his gratitude and highlighted the chamber's commitment to attracting further substantial investments in the region in the future.